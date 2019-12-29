Winter storm prompts shutdown of North Dakota interstates

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across North Dakota prompted officials to shut down much of the interstates on Sunday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 29 from South Dakota to the Canadian border. Interstate 94 also is closed from Bismarck to Fargo due to heavy snow and high winds.

A no travel advisory is out for parts of southeast, south central and northeast North Dakota. Fargo officials have issued a no travel advisory. Public libraries in Fargo were closed Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in Grand Forks as of Sunday morning. Winds gusting to over 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in eastern North Dakota. Forecasters say parts of northern Minnesota into the Red River Valley and southeastern North Dakota could see an additional 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow through 6 a.m. Monday.