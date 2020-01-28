Winter storm coats roads in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm has coated roads and closed schools in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for several counties along the western border between the two states, where it predicted up to 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) of snowfall.

The National Weather Service warned of a “hazardous commute" in a tweet.

In Kansas, transportation officials say many roads in the western part of the state are partially or completely covered. In Oklahoma, transportation officials said blowing snow was causing “severe driving conditions" in three Panhandle counties.

Dodge City Community College in Kansas closed, along with school districts in the area.

Several other states, including Missouri, were under less severe winter weather advisories.