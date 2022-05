WINNIPEG - Owen Pederson scored two goals and assisted on another and Mikey Milne had three points with two assists as the Winnipeg Ice crushed the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-1 Friday to open their second-round WHL playoff series.

Connor McClennon added two assists in the Ice victory as the WHL's top team in the regular season looked every bit the part as they overwhelmed the Warriors, outshooting them 35-19.