Windy cold front raises NV fire threat; Sierra snow possible

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A strong cold front packing winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) is blowing into the Sierra, sending temperatures plummeting across western Nevada and bringing a chance of light snow to the mountaintops along the California line by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Monday for most of north-central and eastern Nevada due to gusty winds and low humidity that will create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Temperatures were forecast Monday 15 to 20 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) cooler than Sunday's highs in the upper 80s and low 90s (low 30s Celsius).

The cold front should produce a band of rainfall Monday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) are possible in wind-prone areas of the U.S. Highway 395 corridor along the Sierra's eastern front.