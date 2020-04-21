Wind advisory, freeze warning for Darien and surrounding area Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a wind and freeze advisory for Tuesday afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effecct for southern Connecticut beginning at 5 p.m. through 2 a.m.

A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to cross the region this afternoon. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possiblewithin this line, with strong to damaging winds the primary threat.

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Residents should protect tender plants from the cold, and wrap or drain outdoor water pipes. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.

A wind advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The full forecast:

Tuesday

Showers likely before 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. High near 58. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Blustery, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph.

Wednesday night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night

A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.