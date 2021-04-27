Wimbledon Middle Sunday play in '22; fans, money TBD in '21

For all of the pandemic-related planning discussed for this year's return of Wimbledon — much still to be determined, including fan capacity and prize money — Tuesday's biggest news out of the All England Club takes effect in 2022: There will be play on the Grand Slam tournament's middle Sunday.
In addition to creating a 14-day event by eliminating the traditional break at the midpoint, the historic decision forever alters what has come to be known as “Manic Monday,” the opening of Week 2 that made Wimbledon the only major tennis championship with all 16 women's and men's fourth-round singles matches scheduled for the same day.