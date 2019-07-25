Wildlife experts to discuss chronic wasting recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wildlife experts from around the Midwest are expected to wrap up a conference in Wisconsin by proposing recommendations for better managing chronic wasting disease.

Experts from a host of states including both Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Missouri converged in Madison on Wednesday for a two-day conference on the disease.

The meeting is scheduled to conclude Thursday afternoon with a discussion on recommendations on how to create a more consistent response across state lines and a common communications platform so states can share information.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brains of deer and causes the animals to grow thin, act abnormally and eventually die. The disease threatens the deer hunting industry throughout the Midwest.