Wildlife conservation program accepting applications

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A program that trains volunteers to promote wildlife conservation and forest stewardship in New Hampshire is ready for new participants.

The New Hampshire Coverts Project, sponsored by UNH Cooperative Extension and New Hampshire Fish and Game, is accepting applications for its workshop to be held May 13-16.

The 25 participants will spend four days learning about ecology, habitat management, land conservation and effective outreach.

There is a $50 registration fee but the program's sponsors cover lodging, food and other expenses. Participants must commit to spend at least 40 hours in the following year volunteering and motivating others to become wildlife and forest stewards.