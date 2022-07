WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sunday.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 150 acres and threatening multiple structures as dense vegetation burn close to Big Sandy Wash, located a few miles away from Wikieup.