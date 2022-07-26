Widespread condemnation of Myanmar's execution of prisoners

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar's execution of four political prisoners intensified Tuesday with strong condemnation from world governments and grassroots protests.
Myanmar's military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then, but the hangings announced Monday were the country's first official executions in decades.