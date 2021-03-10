Wide resistance to vaccines plagues Ukraine's COVID-19 fight YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 4:41 a.m.
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base near the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, March 5, 2021. The country designated 14,000 doses of its first vaccine shipment for the military, especially those fighting Russia-backed separatists in the east. But only 1,030 troops have been vaccinated thus far.
Olena Marchenko, head of a mobile vaccination unit, receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a hospital in the mining town of Selydove, 700 kilometers (420 miles) east of Kyiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, March 4, 2021. "Such a low number of vaccinated people is associated with low confidence in the vaccine that has entered Ukraine," Olena Marchenko said of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was manufactured in India. Ukrainians are becoming increasingly opposed to vaccination: an opinion poll this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found 60% of the country's people don't want to get vaccinated, up from 40% a month earlier.
Ukrainian serviceman Serhiy Kochuk walks along a trench near the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, March 5, 2021. In the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, soldiers widely refuse to vaccinate. "I have little faith in a pandemic, I don't think it's some kind of serious disease," said Serhiy Kochuk, a 25-year-old soldier who has been on duty at the front line. "I am healthy, but the vaccine can provoke illness; because of this vaccine you can get sick."
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After receiving its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, Ukraine found itself in a new struggle against the pandemic — persuading its widely reluctant people to get the shot.
Although infections are rising sharply, Ukrainians are becoming increasingly opposed to vaccination: an opinion poll released earlier this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found 60% of the country's people don't want to get vaccinated, up from 40% a month earlier. The nationwide poll of 1,207 had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.