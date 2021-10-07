Whitmer proposes $6.3M to reduce backlog of felony cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed spending $6.3 million in federal rescue funding to reduce a backlog of felony cases in Michigan courts that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's office said there are more than 6,200 cases, the most common being gun cases, that have been awaiting adjudication for roughly five months or longer. The funding, if approved by the Republican-led Legislature, would be used to create “virtual backlog reduction dockets” — teamed by visiting judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, court clerks, probation officers and other staff.