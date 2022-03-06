Whitefish man gets 6 years in prison for elaborate fraud

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — In order to convince the wealthy Whitefish philanthropist Michael Goguen to fund bogus covert military operations across the globe, Matthew A. Marshall spun one elaborate deception after another while portraying himself as a high-ranking intelligence official on a hero’s crusade to quash terrorism, even going so far as to get a tattoo of the U.S. Marine Corps “Force Recon” insignia and send his unsuspecting victim a string of prayer beads he claimed to have removed from the body of a dead terrorist, a flourish engineered “to add color to his claimed CIA affiliation,” according to federal prosecutors.
None of it was true, but the 51-year-old Marshall grew more duplicitous as his fictions unraveled, contriving a system in which he used a smartphone app called “Burner” to send himself emails and text messages purportedly from the famed counterterrorism official Cofer Black, an effort to prop up his fictions and keep the money flowing into his personal bank account. That money arrived in the form of wire transfers from Goguen, whose payments to Marshall and his securities firm Amyntor Group totaled $2.35 million.