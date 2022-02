JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continued Tuesday, a day after the Jefferson City office of the Missouri Department of Corrections had to be evacuated when white powder was found inside an envelope.

A news release said a staff member of the department's central office opened an envelope at about 10:45 a.m. Monday and found the substance. Fifty to 60 people were evacuated and the area was decontaminated by responders in hazmat suits.