DARIEN — During a recent gray and misty lunch break, Darien resident and dog owner Jim Kellogg watched his golden retrievers gambol in the grass at Cherry Lawn Park.

Park rules state that dogs must be leashed during most daytime hours. But to Kellogg, who said both of his dogs are well-behaved and expend more energy when not on leashes, it should be left to dog owners to decide whether to leash or not leash their animals.

“It’d be a shame if they didn’t let dogs walk around here,” Kellogg said. “It helps them socialize.”

But after two recent incidents of aggressive behavior from unleashed dogs in parks, some members of the Parks and Recreation Commission are pushing for increased enforcement — up to involving the police.

The debate over unleashed dogs in parks is not new; the matter crops up frequently, said Lorene Bora, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The latest discussion is spurred by a spate of aggressive behavior reportedly caused by unleashed dogs earlier this month.

One dog was permanently disfigured after it was involved in an altercation with an unleashed dog at Woodland Park three weeks ago, Bora said.

A second incident happened days later: A woman told another commission member she had been walking at Woodland Park when an unleashed dog jumped on her, causing her to twist her ankle, Bora said.

Darien, unlike many neighboring municipalities, does not have a designated dog park. Instead, a few parks — Cherry Lawn Park, Tilley Pond Park and Weed Beach — allow dogs to go unleashed during a few hours each weekday morning, year-round.

“It’s really just getting everyone to follow the rules, that’s what we seem to struggle with,” Bora said. “And I do believe it’s really, probably a minority of people who are not following the rules. But there are enough that we do get regular complaints.”

During a meeting last week, members debated what level of enforcement the commission could impose on dog owners.

Some were in favor of involving the Darien Police Department and adding fine information to signs. Bora said she had already met with a Darien Police captain and said police were receptive to ramping up enforcement.

“I really think we need some teeth on this,” commission member Amy Doering said.

But others said they were reluctant to ratchet the issue any higher. Patti Bumgardner, a member of the Representative Town Meeting’s Parks and Recreation Committee, said it was likely that first-time dog owners — and new Darien residents — do not fully understand the rules. Residents should self-police the issue instead of facing fines and calling the police, she said.

“We don’t want to take away the rights for everyone who enjoys it every single day,” Bumgardner said.

For now, the Parks and Recreation Department is working on less severe remedies, such as including the off-leash rules on dog licenses to make sure residents are aware of them.

They are also putting up more signs across town parks explaining the rules, Bora said.

The issue is not just about aggression — off-leash dogs can encroach on playgrounds filled with children and damage wildlife and plants, Bora said.

“There are reasons why there are certain choices around what's allowed,” she said. “We wish that people who are electing not to follow those rules would be more sensitive to understanding that.”