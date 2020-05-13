What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning.

Some have proposed holding evening or Saturday classes for students to catch up. A Maryland senator has proposed school year-round. In California, the governor has suggested the next school year could begin as soon as July.

But any remediation plans will be complicated by social distancing mandates that may require smaller class sizes and budget cuts that appear imminent because of falling local and state revenues.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions in the midst of the pandemic included detailed instructive guidance and some more restrictive measures than the plan released by the White House last month. The guidance, which was shelved by Trump administration officials, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flare-ups of the virus.

— Lebanese rushed to food stores to stock up on vegetables and basic items, hours before the government was to reinstate a four-day nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, following a spike in reported coronavirus cases. The government called on the public to stay home, starting Wednesday evening and until dawn on Monday, reversing measures earlier this month that phased out restrictions imposed since mid-March.

— Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, are planning to test all 11 million residents in the next 10 days, Chinese media reported. The short order came after the discovery last weekend of a cluster of six infected people at a residential compound in the city, the first new cases in more than a month.

— The European Union’s counterterrorism official is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is being used by extremists as an opportunity to spread their message and could be exploited to carry out attacks. In a confidential briefing to member nations obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove cautioned that right-wing extremists and Islamic militants “would generate a massive shock in society.”

— Even with 20,000 dead, there’s a debate among headstrong New Yorkers over just when and where it is necessary to wear a mask. The state’s governor has ordered masks for anyone out in public who can’t stay at least six feet away from other people.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

ONE NUMBER:

— 54: Southern Africa’s tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19, making it the last of 54 African countries to report the disease. The Lesotho health ministry says one person, who recently arrived in the country, had tested positive without showing signs of illness.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— MAKING A DIFFERENCE: With no baseball to cover, Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo suddenly had a lot of spare time and a nagging desire to help those affected by the pandemic. So he began auctioning off signed baseball cards and pictures he accumulated as an autograph-hawking teen and raised over $57,000 for charities like the Greater Boston Food Bank.

— PLAY BALL: A person familiar with the results of poll of NBA players taken by their union says there would be “overwhelming” support for any plan for the season resuming in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

