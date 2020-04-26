What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Shrieks of joy ring out on the streets of Spain as children are allowed to leave their homes briefly for the first time in six weeks. The country has the second-highest number of confirmed infections behind the United States.

As Italy prepares to emerge from the West’s first and most extensive coronavirus lockdown, it is increasingly clear that something went terribly wrong in Lombardy, the hardest-hit region in Europe’s hardest-hit country.

With open-air markets closed around Paris and supermarket prices skyrocketing, the coronavirus lockdown is raising tensions in France’s poorest communities.

Church services are resuming in certain states, including Montana, where a general stay-at-home order is expiring.

With limited supplies of coronavirus tests available, the Pentagon is focusing first on testing those performing duties deemed most vital to national security.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:

— During the pandemic, Detroit — the nation’s largest majority black U.S. city — is grieving collectively.

— A few states may have found a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes by converting some of them into “recovery centers” set aside mostly for residents who have left the hospital but still might be contagious or lack immunity.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care, with his government facing growing criticism over the deaths and disruption the virus has caused.

AP FACT CHECK:

Sunlight may be a disinfectant for the spirit, but there’s no proof it will make the pandemic go away. Without declaring that it would, President Donald Trump is again giving traction to a theory that could prompt people to let down their guard around others outside.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

ONE NUMBER:

— 7,000: The number of coronavirus tests being administered per day to U.S. military personnel.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— SAILING HOME: A group of 25 Dutch high school students with very little sailing experience ends a trans-Atlantic voyage that was forced on them by coronavirus restrictions.

