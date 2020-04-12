What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Christians the world over celebrate a solitary Easter amid a global virus pandemic. Pope Francis calls for solidarity. At the Vatican, Francis celebrated Mass in a largely empty St. Peter’s Basilica.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus as the U.K. becomes the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., says the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus is a case of too little, too late.

— Turkey tries to tighten its lockdown while protecting its economy.

— The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather poses a safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

70+: The number of companies creating antibody tests for the coronavirus. Health officials worry about the lack of FDA oversight.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— RUSSIANS RECREATE THE MASTERS: Russians beat the isolation blues by recreating famous artworks and posting their creations on social media.

