What you need to know: Three important Darien budget meetings Tuesday

During this critical time, with revisiting both the town side and the Board of Education budget, there are three important meetings being held in Darien Tuesday. Also important, but not related to the budget, is the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.

The public can watch all four live.

The budgets were revisited after being approved due to the economic hardship imposed by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Finance is seeking either a flat mill rate or a flat tax levy for residents. Read more about that here.

The first is the Board of Selectmen meeting at 3 p.m. That can be watched live on Darien TV 79 live stream here. The agenda is here. The agenda includes a discussion and approval of the recent recommendations to reduce the town’s side of the budget made by the Board of Finance. Read more about those here.

Watch that Board of Finance meeting from last week here.

The second meeting, the Board of Finance, is at 5 p.m. The agenda is here and can be watched on Darien TV 79. During this meeting, the Board of Finance will be discussing possible reductions of the Board of Education’s operating and capital budget.

The Board of Education has discussed these possible cuts previously. Watch that discussion here.

Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky addressed some who had expressed concern about the possible cuts in a letter to the editor here. Despite that, some letters are still expressing concern, like this letter, and this letter.

At 7:30 p.m., the Board of Education is holding a special meeting. The agenda is here and includes an update on eLearning and addressing the recommendations to be made in the Board of Finance meeting at 5 p.m. The special meeting will be available live thru Google Meet. The Live stream is here and the user is public@darienps.org and the password is Boardmeeting512.

Finally, the Planning & Zoning Commission is at 8 p.m. and participants can watch on Darien TV 79 here. The agenda is here. The agenda item is to discuss the construction of a new Ox Ridge Elementary School. Read more about that project here.

The slides to be presented in the Planning & Zoning meeting on the Ox Ridge project can be accessed here · Architecture & Site Design Public Hearing Presentation Slides (SLAM) 5-12-2020 and here · Traffic Impact Analysis Public Hearing Presentation Slides (Tighe & Bond) 5-12-2020.