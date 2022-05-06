What they wore: Clothes spotlight sex abuse in Amish, others PETER SMITH, Associated Press May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 12:06 p.m.
Dresses donated by sexual assault survivors from Amish and other plain-dressing religious groups hang on a clothesline beneath a description of each survivors' age and church affiliation, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. The exhibit's purpose was to show that sexual assault is a reality among children and adults in such groups. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. Jessie Wardarski/AP
Sexual assault survivors Mary Byler, left, born Amish, and Hope Anne Dueck, whose background is Mennonite, look at a video taken of their exhibit, which displays articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in the Amish, Mennonite, and similar plain-dressing religious groups, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. The exhibit was part of a larger conference on sexual abuse awareness, with a focus on the plain churches. Jessie Wardarski/AP
An Amish child's black shoes and winter outfit are displayed for an exhibit on sexual assault among the Amish and similar plain-dressing religious groups, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. This outfit belonged to a survivor who was assaulted at age 5. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. Jessie Wardarski/AP
Darlene Shirk looks at the clothes of sexual assault survivors from Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing religious groups on display at a child abuse prevention seminar, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. Some plain-dressing traditions allow for modern nightwear. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. Jessie Wardarski/AP
Dale Ingraham, co-founder of the nonprofit Speaking Truth In Love Ministries, gives a talk, "What Does God Say About Abuse?" during a child abuse prevention seminar in Leola, Pa., on Friday, April 29, 2022. The conference also featured an exhibit that displayed articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing communities. Jessie Wardarski/AP
From left, Hope Anne Dueck, co-founder of A Better Way, and Faith and Dale Ingraham, co-founders of the not-for-profit Speaking Truth In Love Ministries, lead a breakout session during a child abuse prevention seminar in Leola, Pa., on Friday, April 29, 2022. The conference also featured an exhibit that displayed articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing communities. Jessie Wardarski/AP
Sara Ann Petersheim looks at the clothes of sexual assault survivors from Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing religious groups on display at a child abuse prevention seminar, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. Jessie Wardarski/AP
A Mennonite woman's head covering and dress hang on a clothesline as part of an exhibit showing the modest outfits worn by survivors at the time they were sexually abused, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. The display, which showcased 13 outfits, was part of a larger conference on sexual abuse awareness, with a focus on the plain churches. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. Jessie Wardarski/AP
LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — Clotheslines with billowing linens and long dresses are a common sight on the off-grid farms of Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home to the nation's largest Amish settlement. For many tourists they're as iconic a part of Amish Country's bucolic scenery as the rural lanes and wooden bridges.
But for two days in late April, a clothesline with a different purpose was strung in a small indoor exhibit here. Hanging from it were 13 outfits representing the trauma of sexual assault suffered by members of the Amish, Mennonite and similar groups, a reminder that the modest attire they require, particularly of women and girls, is no protection.