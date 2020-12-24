What now for British economy with UK-EU trade deal reached? PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 2:45 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — The last-minute trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union means businesses will be spared new tariffs and border disruption at the start of the new year - an economic shock that would have compounded the employment and financial troubles inflicted by the pandemic.
News of the agreement Thursday brought sighs of relief from the offices of corporate bosses and politicians, as well as from consumers anticipating produce shortages and transport workers facing the potential of long backups at border crossings.