What do Darien retail tenants want? To be near medical and dental offices, says real estate firm

DARIEN — Citing a changing market, the real estate firm Federal Realty is petitioning the town’s Planning and Zoning commission to allow medical and dental offices to take up prime real estate at a burgeoning new downtown development.
The Darien Commons, a mixed-use reimagination of downtown Darien, includes around 63,000 square feet of retail space and has already begun leasing to retail tenants, like Walgreens and Equinox. The Commons are currently in the Noroton Heights Business Zone, which places certain regulations on what kind of tenants are allowed to occupy the storefronts.