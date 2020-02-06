https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/What-Trump-s-picks-for-the-Presidential-Medal-15036259.php What Trump’s picks for the Presidential Medal of Freedom say about him E. Fletcher McClellan, Elizabethtown College Published 5:02 pm EST, Thursday, February 6, 2020 Most Popular 1 Board of Ed, admin address cheating; public, students speak out against re-testing 2 January Property Transfers 3 Darien High students cheating on exam topic of school board meeting 4 Area school budgets start with increases 5 Housing Authority discusses leasing at The Royle 6 ETB’s Boston hockey trip bigger than the game 7 EarthTalk: The environmental impact of essential oils View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.