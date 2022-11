DARIEN — Election Day is approaching, and due to the newest redistricting, some Darien residents will be making new choices among their elected officials. But there will be many familiar faces on the ballot as well.

The top race is for governor, a rematch between incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, with Lamont leading in the polls.

Former Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, a Republican, is challenging seven-term incumbent Jim Himes, a Democrat, for his seat representing Connecticut's 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After the state of Connecticut redrew the geographical boundaries for the state House and Senate in 2021, some Darienites will be voting in the 26th District’s state Senate race. Republican Toni Boucher, who held the seat for five terms before losing in 2018, and Democrat Ceci Maher, who has led several nonprofits, including Darien’s Person-to-Person, are vying for the empty seat. Two-term state Sen. Will Haskell, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.

In other parts of town, Darien voters will cast ballots in race for the 25th Senate District, choosing from among longtime Democratic incumbent Bob Duff, Republican challenger Daniel Miressi and Independent Party candidate Lisa Brinton.

Others will vote in the District 27th Senate District, where incumbent Democratic Pat Billie Miller is facing a challenge from Republican Michael Battinelli.

In the race for the 141st House District, Tracy Marra is running unopposed with the support of both the Republican and Independent Parties. She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by longtime Rep. Terrie Wood, who sought to run for secretary of the state but lost in the primary to Republican candidate Dominic Rapini.

In other parts of town, voters will decide on the 125th House District, where Democrat Victor Alvarez is challenging Republican incumbent Tom O’Dea.

Local town elections include races for probate judge, registrar of voters, three Board of Education seats and the entire membership of the Representative Town Meeting.

Voters in District 1 will cast their ballots at the municipal building at 35 Leroy Ave.; Districts 2 and 5 at Town Hall; District 3 at the Noroton Heights Fire Department, District 4 at Hindley School and District 6 at the Mather Center on Renshaw Road.

Residents who are unsure of their designated polling location can check at the town’s registrar of voters website at www.darienct.gov/voting or through the state online portal at portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.

Here is a full list of candidates in Darien. In addition to casting ballots for all statewide races, voters will make choices in their respective state House and state Senate districts as well as the RTM.

Governor and lieutenant governor

Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz, Democratic Party

Bob Stefanowski and Laura Devlin, Republican Party

Robert Hotaling and Stewart "Chip" Beckett, Independent Party

U.S. Senator

Richard Blumenthal, Democratic Party

Leora R. Levy, Republican Party

U.S. House

Jim Himes, Democratic Party

Jayme Stevenson, Republican Party

Secretary of the State

Stephanie Thomas, Democratic Party

Dominic Rapini, Republican Party

Cynthia R. Jennings, Independent Party

State Treasurer

Erick Russell, Democratic Party

Harry Arora, Republican Party

Jennifer Baldwin, Independent Party

State Comptroller

Sean Scanlon, Democratic Party, Independent Party

Mary Fay, Republican Party

State Attorney General

William Tong, Democratic Party

Jessica Kordas, Republican Party

A.P. Pascarella, Independent Party

State Senator, District 25

Bob Duff, Democratic Party

Daniel Miressi, Republican Party

Lisa Brinton, Independent Party

State Senator, District 26

Ceci Maher, Democratic Party

Toni Boucher, Republican Party

State Senator, District 27

Pat Billie Miller, Democratic Party

Michael Battinelli, Republican Party

State House, District 125

Victor Alvarez, Democratic Party

Tom O’Dea, Republican Party

State House, District 141

Tracy Marra, Republican Party, Independent Party

Darien Judge of Probate

William P. Ostendorf, Republican Party

Jeffrey G. Lang, Petitioning Candidate

Darien Registrar of Voters

Susan K. Gray, Democratic Party

Cara Gately, Republican Party

Darien Board of Education (vote for up to two)

D. Jill McCammon, Republican Party

John R. Sini, Jr, Republican Party

Kadiatu “Kadi” Lublin, petitioning candidate

RTM District 1 (vote for up to seven)

Priscilla Wong

Gregory Grambling

Sarah M. Baldwin

Patrick Parr

Cassie Mecsery

Diane G. Conologue

RTM District 2 (vote for up to 11)

Barbara L. Thorne

Penelope Wilson

Cheryl Russell

Petr Marousek

Michael C. Wheeler

Clara C. Sartori

Charles Teschner Jr

Michael A. P. Casolo

Katie Vanovitch

Emily T. Salmore

RTM District 3 (vote for up to seven)

Edward A. Washecka

Jack H. Davis

Jeffery Crouse

Sara A. Hesli

Liane Zielinski

RTM District 4 (vote for up to six)

Brian J. Rayhill

Kimberlee Kiner

Rolf C. Obin

Nicholas N. Branca

Elizabeth Keller

Werner Domittner

Meghana Bhat

Jan Raymond

RTM District 5 (vote for up to 11)

David F. Bayne

Alyssa A. Mahoney

Harry D. McLachlin

Mark R. Adiletta

Beth Pope

Curtis A. Butler

Ian M. Laird

RTM District 6 (vote for up to eight)

Allison Costanzo

Michael L. Kadish

David York

Frank Adelman

Daniel J. Manghirmalan

Sandra S. Conway

Rachel B. Taylor

Susan R. Lauritzen

John J. Visi

Richard E. Poli

Alicia C. Johnson