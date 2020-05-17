Weymouth man charged with murder in father's death

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Weymouth man has been charged with murder in the death of his father at the home they shared.

Relatives called police after going to the home to check on William Walling, Sr., 61, on Saturday, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller. Officers found Walling dead inside, and his son, William Walling, Jr., 37, outside.

The son has been charged with murder and is expected to be arraigned Monday. It was unclear Sunday if he has an attorney.