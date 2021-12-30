West Virginia sees coronavirus surge with near-record cases JOHN RABY, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 4:04 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A COVID-19 surge since Christmas has brought confirmed daily cases in West Virginia to levels not seen in three months, and health officials on Thursday expressed concern that New Year’s get-togethers could make the situation worse.
The state reported 1,908 positive cases on Wednesday, the most for a single day since a record 1,979 confirmed cases were reported on Sept. 23. Confirmed daily cases have more than tripled since Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.