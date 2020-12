CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has smashed another weekly record for deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic, while the number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has come down in recent days.

According to health officials, 160 people died in the state from the virus for the week ending Sunday, breaking the mark of 130 deaths set during the previous week. It was the third straight week of record deaths and the sixth time in seven weeks.