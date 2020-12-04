West Virginia police arrest woman in crash that killed child

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have arrested a woman in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy.

Angel Alberta Estep, 37, of War was charged Thursday with negligent homicide, crash involving death and other counts, McDowell County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Muncy told news outlets.

The child was struck on Thanksgiving near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw by a vehicle described as an older model silver SUV.

Muncy said Estep's SUV was seized and will be taken to the West Virginia State Police crime lab. The circumstances leading to the hit-and-run are still under investigation, he said.

Estep was being held in McDowell County until she could be transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail, officials said. It wasn't clear if she had a lawyer.