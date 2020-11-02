West Virginia law students will man voter hotline on Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Students at the West Virginia University College of Law will help staff an election protection hotline this Election Day.

The students will work with the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union to help citizens overcome any roadblocks as they exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, according to a news release. Students from the ACLU College of Law Chapter will be able to help with issues that include voter registration, problems at polling places and voter identification requirements.

Law student Ian Shoulders said the combination of the pandemic and a contentious race that could bring out a lot of first time voters, means this won't be a typical Election Day.

"We will be on the phones making sure that people that want to vote are able to do it without any major issues,” he said.

The hotline number is 304-355-5012.