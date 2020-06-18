West Virginia governor appoints Glasko-Tully to legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday appointed a longtime health care practitioner to the state House of Delegates.

Republican Heather Glasko-Tully will represent parts of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties, filling the seat left vacant after the resignation of former Del. Jordan Hill.

Glasko-Tully ran unopposed for the seat during the primary election earlier this month. She is set to face off against Democrat Duane Bragg in November.

Glasko-Tully was an intensive care unit nurse for 13 years and began working as a family nurse practitioner in 2018, according to a news release.

Hill left the House of Delegates at the end of May to take a job with the city of Bridgeport.