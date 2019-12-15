West Virginia deer gun season kill totals down from 2018

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season was down compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.

Hunters killed 36,796 deer from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7. That was down 17 percent from the 2018 period, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release.

The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.

Assistant game management chief Gary Foster said this year's buck season opened later than normal. Heavy oak mast conditions in the southwest region of the state also contributed to the lower totals.

The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continues through Dec. 31, while muzzleloader deer season runs from Monday through Dec. 22.

The DNR also said hunters killed 1,113 turkeys during the fall season, down 8 percent from 2018.