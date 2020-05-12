West Virginia bridge repair project planned for this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bridge is closing for repair this weekend.

Charleston’s Southside Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 4:30 a.m. Monday, the city said in a news release.

The repairs are being done by Triton Construction. They are part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project by the city as part of its ongoing infrastructure maintenance program.

Alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River include the Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64, the Patrick Street Bridge, the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area and the Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77.