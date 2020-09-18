West Virginia State taking applications for scholar program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University is accepting applicants for a virtual program that matches high school students with college mentors.

The university's Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics' STEM Scholars Academy is open to all high school students in the state. It begins next month and runs through May.

High school students interested in STEM careers will be paired with a current West Virginia State student mentor to help them become successful STEM majors, the university said in a news release. The participants meet virtually with mentors twice a month for an hour.

Applications are open online through Sept. 30.