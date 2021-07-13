Weekend flooding in Darien was a 50-year storm, official says

DARIEN — Tropical Storm Elsa proved devastating to Darien, with water flowing into homes and businesses, and drivers stranded on flooded roadways during the height of the storm Friday.

The town recorded 6.5 inches of rain in a six-hour period which, according to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, designates the storm as a 50-year storm — a 1 in 50, or 2 percent, chance of occurring within the year. Stevenson even declared a local state of emergency to help facilitate emergency response and recovery efforts.

At one point Friday morning, police said more than dozen roads in town were closed because of flooding, in many cases leaving drivers stranded. Police Sgt. James Palmieri said he did not know the exact number of people being assisted, but it is “multiple at any given time.”

“Weather forecasts the previous day did not give us an accurate prediction of the flash flooding that occurred between 7 a.m. and high tide at 11:45 a.m.,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson told the Board of Selectmen on Monday. “... Folks were already going about their typical morning business and encountered innumerable flooded roads. Homeowners and businesses in flood-vulnerable areas were inundated. Areas of town that have never flooded did so on Friday.”

Stevenson said the town’s sanitary sewer system was inundated with ground water, rainwater and with heavy flows from “illegal downspout and sump pump connections into the sanitary system.”

“As a result,” she said, “we experienced a number of sewage overflows which exacerbated the flooding issues. If you are vulnerable to flooding or your home and plumbing fixtures are at a level physically below the level of the sanitary sewer collection system in your roadway, you must install a back flow valve to prevent sewage backups into your home.”

Stevenson referred those in need to the Darien Public Works Department for more information on installing a back flow valve to a home’s sanitary sewer connection.

“We are working with the owners of several repetitive loss properties to navigate the FEMA process,” Stevenson said.

Among those were some homeowners on Crimmins Road who had flooding of water and sewage.

“Friday’s storm underscores the critical importance of the work the town has been doing to improve our sanitary sewer system,” Stevenson said. “We understand this is a very serious and difficult problem and we are working aggressively to address.

The flooding rains also overwhelmed residential septic systems adding to the sewage overflow problems, she added.

“The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was in town (Monday) speaking with several homeowners regarding their flood damage,” she said.

