Weekend flooding in Darien was a 50-year storm, official says

DARIEN — Tropical Storm Elsa proved devastating to Darien, with water flowing into homes and businesses, and drivers stranded on flooded roadways during the height of the storm Friday.
The town recorded 6.5 inches of rain in a six-hour period which, according to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, designates the storm as a 50-year storm — a 1 in 50, or 2 percent, chance of occurring within the year. Stevenson even declared a local state of emergency to help facilitate emergency response and recovery efforts.