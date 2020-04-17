Week three update: Corbin Cares delivers over 1,200 meals

Megan Ruppenstein of Four Forks provided 400 meals in the third week of Corbin Cares to non-profit organizations for food rescue. Megan Ruppenstein of Four Forks provided 400 meals in the third week of Corbin Cares to non-profit organizations for food rescue. Photo: Corbin Cares / Photo: Corbin Cares / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Week three update: Corbin Cares delivers over 1,200 meals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The second week of Corbin Cares saw nearly 800 meals donated and distributed, serving nearly 1,500 meals in its first two weeks to medical staff, seniors, families in need and local shelters.

The initiative collaborates with local Darien restaurants to provide meals for the food-insecure in Darien and neighboring communities. This collaboration includes Bodega Taco Bar, Ten Twenty Post, Baldanza Bistro, Four Forks, Jake’s Place and UCBC, and will provide ready-to-eat, healthy, safely-prepared meals to those on the front lines in the health industry, Darien seniors in need, families referred by Darien’s Department of Human Services, and nonprofits that feed the food-insecure of Fairfield County.

Medical staff

Three hundred meals will be delivered to Stamford Hospital Saturday, April 18, courtesy of Bistro Baldanza, Ten Twenty Post and Bodgea, 100 meals from each.

Food rescue

Eighty lunches per day were delivered to various shelters in the area, courtesy of Four Forks for a total of 400 meals.

Senior lunches

Senior lunches were offered curbside courtesy Bistro Baldanza in cooperation with Corbin Cares.

Monday, April 13 — 45

Tuesday, April 14 — 40

Wednesday, April 15 — 45

Thursday, April 16 — 41

Friday, April 17 — 44

Total lunches - 215 (Baldanza)

Family dinners

Fifteen dinners per day for a total of 300 dinners, courtesy Bistro Baldanza.

Totals:

Total meals served — 1,290 meals week of April 10 to 17

Total meals served - 751 Meals Week of April 6- April 10

Total meal served - 661 Meals week of March 30 - April 3

Total meals to date — 2,702

If you or someone you know is food insecure or needs a family meal, or a senior meal, please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.

For more information or to donate: https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares/