Week four: Corbin Cares delivers over 1,100 meals to medical staff, seniors, those in need

The fourth week of Corbin Cares saw over 1,100 meals donated and distributed, serving nearly 4,500 meals in its first two weeks to medical staff, seniors, families in need and local shelters.

Corbin Cares partners with Food Rescue US, The Darien Foundation, the Darien Lions Club, and the The Community Fund of Darien to deliver meals to those in need.

The initiative collaborates with local Darien restaurants to provide meals for the food-insecure in Darien and neighboring communities. This collaboration includes Bodega Taco Bar, Ten Twenty Post, Baldanza Bistro, Four Forks, Jake’s Place and UCBC, and will provide ready-to-eat, healthy, safely-prepared meals to those on the front lines in the health industry, Darien seniors in need, families referred by Darien’s Department of Human Services, and nonprofits that feed the food-insecure of Fairfield County.

Medical staff

This week, 60 lunches were delivered to Stamford Hospital works courtesy of Bodega via a donation from Noroton Bay Neighborhood. Norwalk Hospital emergency room workers received 120 lunches from Bodega and Bistro Baldanza. Another 30 lunches were delivered to a nursing home/rehab center staff from Baladanza.

Food rescue

Also this week, 80 lunches per day were donated to the food insecure at Open Doors Shelter and New Covenant House from Ten Twenty Post for a total of 400 meals.

Senior lunches

Corbin Cares offered 207 senior lunches, courtesy of Upper Crust Bagel Company, distributed from the Mather Center.

Monday, April 20 — 43

Tuesday, April 21 — 39

Wednesday, April 22 — 43

Thursday, April 23 — 39

Friday, April 24 — 43

Family dinners

Fifteen dinners nightly were served all five nights to families in need, totaling 60 meals per day, for a total of 300 dinners, courtesy Ten Twenty Post.

Total meals this week — 1,117

Total meals to date — 4,431

If you or someone you know is food insecure or needs a family meal, or a senior meal, please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.

For more information or to donate: https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares/