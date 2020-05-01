Week five: Corbin Cares has now delivered almost 5,400 meals

Bistro Baldanza is one of Corbin Cares' partners. This week's meals were provided by Ten Twenty Post and Bodega.

The fifth week of Corbin Cares saw nearly 944 meals donated and distributed, serving nearly 5,400 meals total since inception to medical staff, seniors, families in need and local shelters.

The initiative collaborates with local Darien restaurants to provide meals for the food-insecure in Darien and neighboring communities. This collaboration includes Bodega Taco Bar, Ten Twenty Post, Baldanza Bistro, Four Forks, Jake’s Place and UCBC, and will provide ready-to-eat, healthy, safely-prepared meals to those on the front lines in the health industry, Darien seniors in need, families referred by Darien’s Department of Human Services, and nonprofits that feed the food-insecure of Fairfield County.

Food rescue

Bodega served 80 lunches per day. Lunches were delivered to Open Door Shelter, New Covenant Center (Tuesday and Thursday) Person to Person (Wednesday and Friday)

Total — 400

Senior lunches

Senior lunches were offered curbside courtesy Ten Twenty Post in cooperation with Corbin Cares.

Monday, April 27 — 50

Tuesday, April 28 — 47

Wednesday, April 29 — 49

Thursday, April 30 — 48

Friday, May 1 — 50

Total —244 lunches

Family dinners

Bodega served 15 dinners for four per day, equal to 60 meals per day.

Total — 300

Totals:

Total meals — 944 the week of April 7

Total meals to date — 5,375

If you or someone you know is food insecure or needs a family meal, or a senior meal, please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.

For more information or to donate: https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares/