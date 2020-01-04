Weather warming in northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire

Parts of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and New York are under a winter weather advisory due to snow that is expected to hit the region.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. on Sunday in Vermont and New York. It's scheduled to be lifted an hour earlier in New Hampshire. Snow is expected to total as much as five inches in parts of northern New Hampshire, central, northeastern and northwestern Vermont and northern New York.

The service warns that travel could be difficult and road conditions could be poor. It's advising drivers to plan extra time while traveling.