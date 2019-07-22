Weather runs gamut for Port Huron to Mackinac sailboat race

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The roughly 200 participants in this year's annual Port Huron to Mackinac sailboat race experienced heavy rain and wind as well as more agreeable conditions on their lengthwise journey of Lake Huron.

The Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race started Saturday and the boats started to come in Sunday night. Sailors continued to cross the finish line throughout Monday.

Former University of Michigan Athletic Director Bill Martin's Stripes won the Cove Island Course overall; Todd and Ryan Howe's Earth Voyager won for multihulls; and Paul Van Tol's Eliminator won the Shore Course.

Assistant Race Chairman Chris Clark was aboard Equation, the second-place Cove Island finisher. He says "everybody managed the thunderstorms really well" at the start and described "overall good" conditions.

Winners are determined using a handicapping system.