DARIEN — Weather concerns have forced town officials to postpone the fireworks show to July 22.

Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Jami Gore said gates will still open at Darien High School to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 6:30 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks to begin around 9 p.m. Parking passes are sold out, but walk-ins are welcome.

Walk-ins are free to attend. For those wishing to park and walk into the event, Gore said lots are available at Middlesex Middle School and McGuane Field. Parking is also permitted on the south side of the public portion of Holly Lane and the west side of Libby Lane. No parking is permitted on Noroton Avenue.

Gore said paid parking passes must enter Darien High from Noroton Avenue. Those who purchased a parking pass must pick up their pass prior to Town Hall closing at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Department at 203-656-7325 or visit www.darienct.gov/fireworks.

