'We want to win': Democrats face choice in key Senate race
MARC LEVY, Associated Press
March 7, 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman was sitting, alone, in the corridor outside the hotel ballroom where Pennsylvania's Democratic Party committee members were gathered, looking every bit like someone who didn't belong there.
Moments later, Fetterman — Pennsylvania’s sitting lieutenant governor — got trounced by more than 2 to 1 by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb in the endorsement vote in the party’s primary race for U.S. Senate.