'We're still here': Business as usual for Darien shops as downtown transformation begins Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 5:11 p.m.
Work is beginning on the first phase of the Corbin redevelopment project.
Rosey Costello, left, owner of Everything is Rosey. Costello is pictured with Schuyler Coughlin.
Gage DeDemonicis, owner of Dynamic Martial Arts.
Yvette Morgan, left, and Natalie Christopher of Barrett Bookstore.
DARIEN — Downtown Darien’s transformative project, the Corbin District project, is finally happening — and all the shops in the area want residents to know they are operating business as usual.
Work on the first phase of downtown redevelopment has begun, with the Gulf gas station closed, and two buildings behind it along Corbin Drive vacated and the sites fenced off and being prepped for removal.