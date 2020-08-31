‘We’re in uncharted territory’: Police not happy with new bill

The newly approved police accountability bill that was signed into law by the governor at the end of July “changes the way the police department and the police officers do business in the State of Connecticut,” said Darien Police Chief Don Anderson at the recent Police Commission meeting.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” added Anderson, in regard to many aspects of the 71-page bill, which takes effect July 1 of 2021.

Qualified immunity, CALEA certified

Anderson spoke about the qualified immunity section of the bill. According to that section, police officers can be potentially sued in state court for actions or inactions regarding what they may do on the job.

Additionally, as part of the new bill, police are required to be CALEA certified by 2025.

CALEA, which stands for Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, involves ensuring that a department meets all certification standards.

According to Anderson, up until the present time, this was a voluntary process in the state of Connecticut.

With the new public act, “Connecticut is the first state in the United States to require CALEA accreditation,” Anderson said.

According to Anderson, CALEA accreditation is very difficult to obtain. “There’s less than 1,000 agencies in the entire United States to have CALEA accreditation,” Anderson said. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of very, very focused standards that you have to meet and re-meet on a three-year cycle.”

By 2025, the police department plans to have an employee in charge of CALEA accreditation.

“We are going to have to have someone who is very, very focused and very, very detailed to do this,” he said.

Mandatory testing

According to the new law, there will be mandatory mental health testing for police officers every five years.

“You must [screen] at least 20 percent of your organization every year,” Anderson said.

He added that the department has never before requested this type of testing for an officer “without reasonable cause and reasonable suspicion.”

Additionally, there is mandatory drug testing now for all police officers.

The Darien Police Department has never had random drug testing for police officers. “We have always had testing for cause,” Anderson said.

Protecting good cops

Commissioner Kim Huffard said the bill was a “dense and important and far-reaching bill,” and more time should have been given to it.

“A bill that was passed in a fairly condensed time frame during the summer in the midst of a global pandemic via Zoom is just not a process that begets the best outcome,” she said.

Anderson said that as a result of the act, police are not safer than they were before.

“Our community is not safer, our officers aren’t safer,” Anderson said. “I do hope that we can revisit it before July of 2021,” which is when the law takes effect.

“Everybody wants to hold bad police officers accountable,” Huffman said. “But we simultaneously want to protect good cops. We all benefit from good policing.”

The state police union filed a lawsuit over the new law on Aug. 12.

Damage to monument

Police have determined that a female resident of Darien with mental health issues has damaged a monument at police headquarters that was dedicated to fallen officers.

“It appeared that someone may have shot it with a waxy paintball thing,” Anderson said. “Through video and other investigative steps, we have determined with almost near certainty that this was done by a female resident here in Darien who has significant mental health issues.”

Subsequent to the discovery of this damage, the resident was hospitalized, according to Anderson.

The damage to the monument is still there.

“We are working with both the quarry who supplied the granite, as well as the fabricator from the monument company who made it, to try to clean it, to get that wax-like substance off,” he said.

Passing of K-9 Zulu

Darien Police Department’s first K-9, Zulu, passed away after battling some health issues. Zulu retired in 2016. He was sworn into service in 2009. He was 13 years old, and handled by Lt. Nicholas Aranzullo and his family.

“He was a solid member of our agency,” Anderson said.

Accessories for new laser shot system

The Darien Police Commission approved up to $2,000 out of its fire alarm fund for the purchase of accessories for its new laser shot system.

The laser shot system is a shooting simulator system for the shooting range.

The department needs to purchase two handguns to get two lowers (the lower portion of a rifle) and then a lower component for an AR-15 rifle.

Anderson said the system allows police to do a training with no ammunition and no live fire, “which is a big benefit.”

“Ammunition is expensive,” he added. “This system very closely replicates that type of action.”

The commission received a grant from the Darien Foundation for the laser shot. The Darien Foundation is helping the commission secure this new system.

Firearm training is mandated for all police officers’ recertification.

“We are trying to have the best practice and best training situations to give our officers the best chance of success to make the proper decisions for the most advantageous outcome to everyone,” he said.

Commission secretary, breast cancer awareness

The Police Commission unanimously voted to appoint Kevin Cunningham as commission secretary.

The commissioners also unanimously voted to display pink breast cancer awareness patches on police department uniforms and breast cancer awareness magnets on police vehicles for the month of October.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Most police departments in Fairfield County do this,” said Anderson.

The Police Commission had previously approved autism awareness patches for police uniforms. According to Anderson, “it went over very well.”

The Police Commission’s next meeting is Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

