'We must have enforcement:' CT commuter advocates ask Lamont's help protecting train riders

Commuter advocates are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to help protect the lives of thousands of daily passengers on Metro-North they claim are being jeopardized by the railroad’s refusal to enforce federal and state safety rules requiring face masks.
In a letter to Lamont, Darien resident Jim Cameron, of the CT Commuter Action Group and columnist for Hearst Connecticut Media, and Jim Gildea, chairman of the state-created CT Commuter Council, recently urged the governor to safeguard passenger safety by having authorities issue citations to those refusing to wear masks.