'We must have enforcement:' CT commuter advocates ask Lamont's help protecting train riders

Commuter advocates are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to help protect the lives of thousands of daily passengers on Metro-North they claim are being jeopardized by the railroad’s refusal to enforce federal and state safety rules requiring face masks.

In a letter to Lamont, Darien resident Jim Cameron, of the CT Commuter Action Group and columnist for Hearst Connecticut Media, and Jim Gildea, chairman of the state-created CT Commuter Council, recently urged the governor to safeguard passenger safety by having authorities issue citations to those refusing to wear masks.

“Metro-North says it wants passengers to come back to the trains but their refusal to issue a single ticket to mask scofflaws says the opposite,” Cameron said.

Gildea said the Commuter Council continues to request the railroad enforce the mask mandate on the trains, however, nothing seems to change.

“Metro North clearly needs to do a better job with mask enforcement if they wish to motivate and convince riders that rail transportation is safe to use,” Gildea said.

Both advocates called on the state Department of Transportation to require Metro-North, the state’s vendor, to enforce the masking rules. To date, the pair state that not a single citation has been issued to offenders by MTA Police, despite the rise in cases of the COVID delta variant.

“We cannot act on the honor system,” Cameron said. “One unmasked passenger claiming he’s vaccinated can put hundreds of commuters and staff at risk. Posters, PSAs and PA announcements are no longer enough. We must have enforcement.”

“When we see someone on a train without a mask, our approach is to hand that person a mask, not a summons,” Aaron Donovan, deputy communications director with Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said. “As a result, we’ve had tens of thousands of positive interactions with customers, promoting the health and safety of all riders.”

Donovan said that, from January through mid-June 2021, train officials have observed an average of 91 percent of customers wearing masks at stations.

“Although the vaccination rate continues to increase, all Metro-North customers continue to be required to wear masks,” Donovan said. “Any customer who feels ill at ease as a result of seeing another rider not wearing a mask should contact a train crew member, who can provide a free mask or speak with the rider.”

State Rep. Terrie Wood of Darien agreed with the commuter advocates on mandating masks for riders.

“Given the rise in case of the delta variant combined with a number of people who may be riding Metro-North who’ve not been vaccinated — I believe that at this time — it is prudent that a mask mandate be enforced,” Wood said. “... This will help protect those among us who are immunocompromised, need to travel and may not be able to receive a vaccine just yet. This mandate would mirror the airlines mask mandate as well.”

The letter states “Metro-North is endangering the health of its Connecticut passengers by not enforcing mask-wearing regulations and the Connecticut Dept. of Transportation is doing nothing to change this risky situation.”

Despite a federal mandate from the Transportation Security Administration and Lamont’s executive order requiring mask-wearing on all trains, the pair stated that the MTA Police had issued zero citations to those refusing to wear masks.

“The railroad refuses to have conductors enforce these safety rules, leaving the task to the MTA Police which has but a handful of officers in Connecticut, none of whom patrol the trains,” the letter states. “So, every day our Twitter feed sees complaints — and often pictures — of unmasked riders on Metro-North along with reports that conductors had said nothing to the violators.”

The pair stated that, to the railroad’s credit, staff has handed out thousands of face masks to passengers, launched an extensive PSA campaign encouraging their wearing and makes in-station and onboard announcements about safety protocols.

“Yet they have refused to enforce these efforts by citing those who won't comply. What good are free masks if they are not worn?” the pair stated.