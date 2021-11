DARIEN — There’s a labor shortage across the country — and some of Darien’s local businesses are feeling the strain.

As the country navigates its recovery from COVID-19, national statistics highlight an unstable job market. Connecticut is no exception, with 80 percent of the state’s employers reporting difficulty in finding and retaining employees this year, according to a recent report by the Connecticut Business & Industry Association.

The statistics are not a surprise to Megan Palmer Rivera, managing director of Palmer’s Market, a family-owned grocery store that has been in business for 100 years.

Typically staffed by around 130 employees, Rivera said the store and its catering unit was running with nearly 12 percent fewer staff at one point in the summer.

In August, the store had a record-setting 14 positions open compared with one or two in a usual month. When the store would post job advertisements, it would often get no responses, she said.

“It felt like we lost so much ground,” Rivera said of the past summer. “It was a good three, four challenging months for us.”

Rivera said the store raised wages twice in 2021 to ensure they were matching competitors’ wages.

This fall, the staffing shortage at Palmer’s Market has become less of a problem, Rivera said. She credits much of that to a renewed effort to focus on staff culture and morale, like hosting staff-wide events and bringing in food trucks.

Many of the employees at Palmer’s have been there for years — some of them decades, Rivera said. She does not want that to change.

“We're a super tight-knit team,” Rivera said. “So we have done a lot internally just to make sure that we retain the staff that we do have. We were like, ‘We’re not going find any new staff. So we have to focus on making sure our staff here are really, really happy.’”

The labor shortage has also touched Darien’s YMCA. CEO Jennifer Gardner said she hasn’t seen such a difficult job market in three years of heading the organization.

Nearly every department of the YMCA is experiencing a shortage of the part-time, member-facing positions that help keep the YMCA running, Gardner said.

“We post jobs and we can get them on various job search sites. But we're not getting applicants,” Gardner said. “I would love to say ‘Hey, if we can make it through to this date or that date we’ll be OK’— but it's hard to know when the end is in sight for this.”

As an enticement, Gardner said, the YMCA will now offer to pay for certification for new lifeguards after they are hired, instead of requiring potential applicants to already have their certification.

Gardner said she has also adjusted pay rates to compete with other places of employment and has started an employee referral incentive program. The problem is also not limited to Darien — other YMCA managers in the state have said they are experiencing the same thing, Gardner said.

For now, the handful of full-time management staff at the YMCA are stepping in and working around the clock to ensure that the Y still runs smoothly, Gardner said.

But she hopes they receive an influx of workers soon and are able to return to some normalcy, Gardner said.

“For me, the worry is burning out our management staff,” Gardner said. “It's very challenging right now.”