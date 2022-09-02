Wave of bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain's fiestas RAQUEL REDONDO, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 4:24 a.m.
1 of12 A bull chases a reveler during a running of the bull festival in the village of Atanzon, central Spain, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The deaths of eight people and the injury of hundreds more after being gored by bulls or calves have put Spain’s immensely popular town summer festivals under scrutiny by politicians and animal rights groups. There were no fatalities or injuries in Atanzon. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — The shrieks of fear-infused excitement as bulls charge through the streets of many Spanish towns during wildly popular summer festivals echo in sharp contrast to the number of people who have died after being gored this year.
Bull runs may be a beloved spectacle for locals and visitors in thousands of summer festivals across Spain, but this year's macabre, record-tying toll of eight deaths has politicians and animal rights defenders heaping much criticism on the practice.
RAQUEL REDONDO