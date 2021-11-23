Waukesha parade crash suspect's bail raises questions SCOTT BAUER, BERNARD CONDON and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 12:12 a.m.
1 of21 People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Scott Ash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Toppled chairs line W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) John Hart/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 This Nov. 16, 2021, photo provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff Office in Waukesha, Wis., shows Darrell Brooks Jr. Brooks, the SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, killing and injuring multiple people, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha's police chief said Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said. (Waukesha County Sheriff Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A woman leans on a friend during a prayer vigil at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, after an SUV plowed into a Sunday Christmas parade, killing several and injuring dozens of others. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Map of the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade route and shows where an SUV plowed into parade marchers and bystanders Show More Show Less
8 of21 A broken children's stroller lays on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) John Hart/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Neil Stolsmark shows a video a friend had taken as a vehicle hit two parade participants in front of his business the day before during a Christmas parade, in downtown Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The elderly woman on the video died in the incident. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Neil Stolsmark looks out the window of his business in downtown Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, a day after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade, killing several and injuring dozens of other people. A video taken by one of his friends shows a vehicle fatally hitting an elderly person. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Items lie in the middle of a street in Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22. 2021, where investigations continue after a vehicle slammed into a holiday parade the day before killing several people and injuring multiple others. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A crowd attends a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in Cutler Park Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee. (Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Scott Ash/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Fr. Matthew Widder speaks during a prayer service at St. William Catholic Church for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis. The service is hosted by the Catholic Community of Waukesha. The community consists of four Waukesha parishes: St. William, St. John Neumann, St. Mary and St. Joseph. One priest in the community and multiple parishioners and Catholic school children were injured and hospitalized in the parade, according to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Scott Ash/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A song is played as messages on a cross is seen during a candle light vigil in downtown Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after an SUV plowed into a Sunday Christmas parade killing multiple people and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks players, along with fans, observe a moment of silence for the victims of the Waukesha Parade incident, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.
One pending case against Darrell Brooks Jr. included an allegation that he deliberately hit a woman with his car in early November after a fight. Prosecutors in Milwaukee County on Monday called their bail recommendation “inappropriately low” given the facts of that case and the Sunday crash, and said they would review it.
Written By
SCOTT BAUER, BERNARD CONDON and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER