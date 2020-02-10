Water main break in Noroton Heights shuts off water to area customers

Aquarion is reporting a water main break on Noroton Avenue that has resulted in the loss of water to about 25 customers on Noroton Avenue and West Elm Street.

A robo call to a resident of the Height said restoration could take up to four hours.

The break happened at about 9:45 a.m.

Additionally, a motor vehicle accident is currently being reported at Noroton and West Avenues.

During the outage, Aquarion is advising some customers could experience discolored water and should use stored water for drinking and cooking. Customers experiencing the outage should also hold off doing laundry and should run the cold water faucet until it is clear before returning to regular use.