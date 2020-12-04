Water main break in Darien closes Holmes School Friday

What appears to be a water main break has closed Holmes School in Darien due to lack of water in the school Friday, Dec. 4. What appears to be a water main break has closed Holmes School in Darien due to lack of water in the school Friday, Dec. 4. Photo: Kristen Willoughby Photo: Kristen Willoughby Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Water main break in Darien closes Holmes School Friday 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — An apparent water main break in the area of Hoyt Street and Middlesex Road has closed Holmes School on Friday, Schools Superintendent Alan Addley said.

According to video from Darien resident Kristen Willoughby, water was spouting from a hydrant at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Middlesex around 8 a.m. Friday. The video does not show traffic being impeded by the water. Darien Police confirmed there appears to be no road closures.

Aquarion’s website reports an 8-inch water main break on Hoyt Street as of 7:30 a.m. The water restoration time for the 20 customers on Hoyt Street, Middlesex Road and Christie Hill Road, is between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., Aquarion reported. Another outage for customers for a valve restoration was reported overnight by Aquarion on Hoyt Street that was reported to be resolved by 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Earlier this month, Darien Police reported an overnight water main construction project was underway on Hoyt Street near Lake Drive overnight on Nov. 13.

Aquarion has not yet responded with an update.