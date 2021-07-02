Water authority: Pumping stations did not fail during storm

DETROIT (AP) — Two water pumping stations in Detroit experienced power-related problems but did not fail during a heavy rainstorm last week that left basements, streets and even freeways flooded, the head of a regional water and wastewater agency said Friday.
Great Lakes Water Authority Chief Executive Sue McCormick told reporters that due to an electrical service issue only three of six pumps at one station were able to be brought online, while a power outage at a second station slowed efforts to turn three of its pumps on as the rain poured.